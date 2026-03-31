Hygiene Kit Donation Drive for St. Mary’s

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The First Generation Student Organization is partnering with the ATU Student Nurses Association to provide hygiene kits to those in need. The hygiene kits will be composed of various supplies accumulated through donations through March 30 – April 10.

All proceeds of the hygiene kit donation drive will go to St. Mary’s Turning Point Behavioral Health Unit. The behavioral health unit at St. Mary’s is devoted to helping patients heal mentally and emotionally by providing exceptional healthcare, according to their website. They provide inpatient care for adults ages 18-64 and offer 24-hour supervised psychiatric treatment and clinical support for mental health issues.

Full-sized essentials that are needed:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Lotion

Alcohol free mouthwash

Feminine hygiene products

Baby wipes

A full-sized product is anything 16 oz or larger. A donation of three full-sized items is equal to one service hour, and six full-sized items is equal to two service hours.

Oral care products and basic hygiene tools that are needed:

Toothpaste (Full size)

Toothbrushes (3+ in package)

Bars of soap (3 oz+)

Floss

Deodorant (2.5 oz or more)

A donation of five items is equal to one service hour, and a donation of 10 items is equal to two service hours. The maximum amount of service hours awarded for these products is four hours, or 20 items.

Travel-sized products that are needed:

Shampoo/Conditioner

Toothpaste

Single toothbrush (Limit 4)

Small bar soap

Lotions, deodorants, etc.

A donation of six travel-sized items is equal to 0.5 service hours, and a donation of 12 travel-sized items is equal to one service hour. The maximum amount of service hours awarded is two hours, or 24 items.

Products must be new, unopened, and unused. These items can be dropped off in the Ferguson Student Union, the Doc Bryan Rotunda, the Library, Dean, Rothwell, or the Brown academic building.

Any questions or concerns can be directed towards Campus life via email at campuslife@atu.edu.