Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson Student Union: What to Expect

Photo Credits: Emily Tyler

Hidden for months behind a bright blue fence, the Ferguson Student Union has been the subject of campus-wide curiosity. Now that the fence is down, students have gotten a glimpse of what the new building will bring to campus.

The new student union will be the “living room of campus,” said Kevin Solomon, assistant vice president for campus life.

The project has been years in the making, beginning with early discussions among student leaders in 2013 about funding a recreation center through a student fee. Momentum increased in 2018 when the project expanded to include a student union component, a shift that Solomon said received strong student support. Since then, SGA and other student groups have remained heavily involved, collaborating with architects and administrators on everything from design choices to dining options.

The building will consist of an esports gaming lounge with all new TVs and gaming consoles. Lounge areas, student organization offices, event spaces, and dining areas are also included.

The outdoor recreation offices will be housed in the building along with a bike shop where students can get their bike fixed for free. It will also include a cardio and free-weights gym, a group fitness studio, and multi-purpose courts.

Solomon said the multi-purpose courts inside the building will host a variety of nightly activities, ranging from intramural sports to casual drop-in games.

“Every night we’ll have something different,” Solomon said. “Maybe Monday night is pickleball, maybe Tuesday is ping pong, or maybe it’s bago or four-square. It’s going to be high-intensity games, fun games, and intramural games, but also things where students can just come try something new.”

He described the combination of recreation spaces and student union features as “transformative” for campus life, both in function and appearance.

One of the most anticipated features of the new union is its food service, which was shaped entirely by student feedback. The space will include a pizza and sandwich shop, coffee options, and grab-and-go items.

“Everything that’s going in that final dining option is 100 percent what students said they wanted,” Solomon said.

Chelsea Neal, associate dean for campus life and director of the Ferguson Student Union, said student involvement has been the highlight of the entire process.

“From the esports room changes to the furniture you will see throughout the space, we ensured that students had a voice and have ownership of what they will use,” Neal said.

Students will have the opportunity to experience the building firsthand during its grand opening on March 18. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon, followed by tours and activities throughout the building. Later that evening, the union will host the Fergusen Student Union birthday party featuring games, food, giveaways, and events across the recreation and student union spaces. Fitness classes will be taught by student workers.

Neal encouraged students and staff to attend, describing the opening as “a day like no other” for Arkansas Tech.

“This building will change the landscape of campus activities, student organizations, campus recreation, and so much more,” Neal said. “Come see us on March 18 and find out what’s in store.”

As final preparations continue, Solomon asked students to remain patient as staff ensure the building is fully ready for use.