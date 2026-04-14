Kai Herring and Logan Hammond Take Home First Place in SAB’s “The Wonder Race”

Photo Credits: Kylie Kelly

Pictured (left-to-right): Aiden Fox, Cain Harmon, Kai Herring, Logan Hammond, Annsley Rawlins, Mackenzie Epperson

The Wonder Race is the Student Activities Board version of the nearing 25-year-old reality competition titled “The Amazing Race.” This year, in the ATU version, nine teams competed on April 9, running all across campus, completing challenges, and solving puzzles to claim their prize.

The top prize was claimed by the lime green team named “I’m Terryxing,” and consisted of Kai Herring and Logan Hammond. With a final time of 47 minutes and 16 seconds, I’m Terryxing won new headphones.

The second place prize was claimed by the green team named “Track Stars,” and consisted of Annsley Rawlins and Mackenzie Epperson. Only 34 seconds behind the lime green team, Track Stars had a final time of 47 minutes and 50 seconds, winning mini-photo printers.

The third place prize was claimed by the pink team named “Harmonators,” and consisted of Cain Harmon and Aiden Fox. Barely a minute behind Track Stars, the Harmonators had a final time of 48 minutes and 52 seconds, and won digital cameras.

The other teams final times are as follows:

48:57 – Black Team, “Cookie & Cream,” with Essynce Norwood and Hayley Lunsford

49:39 – Red Team, “Duvalin,” with Briley Parker and Manuel Desiderio

53:47 – Blue Team, “Big Dawgs,” with Jyrin Steward and Carson Smith

58:25 – Orange Team, “Lapud,” with Lucy LaDuke and Baylee Fisher

1:01:36 – Yellow Team, “Kool Kats,” with Rylee Milligan and Pete Zambrzycki

1:03:37 – Purple Team, “55th Generals,” with Ahmayus Young and Lyric Washington

This year, The Wonder Race included a new factor to increase time and make placing less concrete: deductions. Certain challenges would include a deduction if one or both members failed a certain task. This allowed top placing to be possible for any team, while also preventing first completers from knowing if they actually placed yet.

Sophomore Logan Hammond of Sheridan, AR said, “I did not think we would win. While we did cross the finish line first, I thought the time penalty we got would cost us first and knock us down to second or third.”

Senior Kai Herring of Sheridan, AR said, “During the race, my mind was constantly monitoring other teams behind us, constantly deciphering clues to advance us in the race, as well as delegating our strengths to cater to the challenges in the best way we could in order to help us win.”

Both members of I’m Terryxing agreed that the hardest challenge of the game was the Wordle they filled out. Hammond enjoyed “leading Kai through the blind-folded crab walk,” while Herring liked the Goldfish toss.

For questions about SAB events, contact them at sab@atu.edu.