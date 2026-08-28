LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Hop on Over to IHOP/Applebee’s

Photo Credit: Submitted

Russellville is home to many small businesses and local restaurants, a number of which welcome students to hang out and study throughout the semester. Chain restaurants IHOP and Applebee’s combined in November 2025 to become what students refer to as “IHOPlebees.” While this establishment is popular among students for eating, many are unaware that it also makes a great spot to study and hang out.

There are a variety of places to sit at IHOP/Applebee’s, including booths, tables, barstools, and a combination of a booth/table. Several tables also include outlets for students to charge devices while they complete schoolwork. Additionally, this establishment remains open until one a.m. every night of the week, and they welcome students who prefer to study late at night.

With a variety of menu options to choose from, students can visit at any time of the day and accompany their schoolwork with breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a quick coffee. Google reviewer Nancy Fox had this to say about the restaurant.

“I really loved the combination of the two restaurants. Makes it a good choice for large parties with some who may still want breakfast in the afternoon. I was able to order off both the breakfast and lunch menu at the same time. The service was excellent with our waiter bringing things before we even asked, like our beverages being refilled. Special attention was paid to my GG baby, so even a two year old had a good time. The food was great and more than we could eat. We will definitely be back to try more menu items and some of our favorites. My burger with egg and hash browns was over the top good.”

While IHOP/Applebee’s makes a great spot for students, it also has become a vibrant establishment amongst families within the community. Google reviewer Shai Bernstein left this review about the service.

“If I could put a 6, 7, or even an 8 for the service I would. Let’s just say I went today at

11a.m.-12p.m. and I still CAN NOT GET THE SERVICE OUT OF MY MIND. I had a 3 year old, which can some times lead me to anxiety attacks instead of fillings of food but the staff went above and beyond in reassuring me his loud little laughing antics were fine and quite adorable.

They even helped bring him some fruit a little early. It was quite packed and how they stayed on top of everything? I have no clue.. but I do know that it has since become my go-to spot. Thank you so much Applebees for making this momma and her kiddo feel so warm and welcome. Til next time.”

Anyone looking for a spot to grab a quick bite to eat, study, or just spend time with friends and family is encouraged to stop by the IHOP/Applebee’s at 401 E Harrell Drive, Russellville, AR 72802.