LSO Brings Valentine’s Day to Life with Flores Y Colors

Photo Credits: Audrey Haley

Pictured: LSO President Oscar Perez

Flores Y Colors was an event hosted by the Latinx Student Organization to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Hosted on Feb. 12, students gathered to celebrate together and partake in multiple crafts.

The event offered a range of activities such as ribbon flower making, pipe cleaner flower making, and coloring sheets. LSO played a variety of music as students participated in the crafts available.

The Latinx Student Organization president, Oscar Perez, said “the only thing stronger than hate is love.” The celebration is culturally significant as Valentine’s Day, or “Día del Amor y la Amistad” in Latinx culture, is the celebration of family, friends, and lovers, not just romantic partners. It is a day that highlights love as a social force that strengthens bonds.

Perez stood in front of students, thanking them for attending and informing them of the upcoming events for the Latinx Student Organization. They plan on holding many events this semester, such as the “Esquite Sale” on April 9 at the Hindsman Bell tower at 11:00 a.m. They will also be holding a “Yoga Night” on April 21 at Rothwell 138 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. These are just a few of the events that are offered by LSO.