MANRRS is Getting Social

Photo Credit: Rose Gunther

On Oct. 27, the Arkansas Tech University MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences) chapter hosted a general body meeting in Dean Hall 104 centered around professional social media etiquette.

The meeting featured guest speaker Katie Hook, the coordinator of outreach and student success and instructor of business administration for the ATU College of Business. Hook led an engaging session on how students can use social media to build a positive professional presence and prepare for future career opportunities.

During her presentation, Hook emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and professional information online, particularly on platforms like LinkedIn. She encouraged students to think strategically about how they present themselves to potential employers, offering tips on crafting strong profiles, choosing professional photos, and curating content that reflects their career goals and personal brand.

Hook also discussed how employers increasingly use online platforms to learn about candidates before interviews, making it crucial for students to align their digital presence with their professional aspirations.

The session ended with an open discussion, allowing students to ask questions about networking, content creation, and digital branding. Attendees left with practical tools and a renewed understanding of how social media can serve as a bridge between academic success and professional growth.