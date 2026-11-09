Photo Credit: Submitted

A24’s film “The Invite,” starring Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde, is now available on HBO MAX after worming its way through festivals, as well as a limited theatrical run. The reception for this film was nothing less than positive as it dazzled critics at Sundance in January, all the way to Warsaw International at the beginning of October, and it has been one of my more anticipated films of the year.

The film serves as the latest directorial achievement for Olivia Wilde since “Don’t Worry Darling,” the hit drama that inspired some degree of controversy concerning the actors and crew behind the scenes. The film also serves as Penélope Cruz’s fourth role this year, as she was also in “The Bride!” which premiered in March this year, and two other films to be released at the end of the year, “Bunker” and “La Bola Negra.”

The film follows Angela (Wilde) and Joe (Rogen), as they prepare a dinner party with their upstairs neighbors, Piña (Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton). However, things quickly go off the rails when Piña and Hawk have a very unconventional proposition for them.

The entirety of the film is confined to Angela and Joe’s apartment, making a somewhat claustrophobic experience. The hilarity of the film stems from the characters having no physical escape from the situations they’ve created for themselves.

That’s not all this small environment cultivates, however. Adam Newport-Berra (“The Studio,” “The Bear”), the director of photography, takes advantage of the tight space, and delivers spectacular shots that convey as much story as the script. While primarily stagnant, the camera captures so much of a small space all at once. Combined with strategic cuts, and excellent lighting choices, the film captures every awkward moment and is visually stunning as a result.

As funny as the film is, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the film’s more dramatic undertones. While the first two acts focus on the awkward situations and comedic blunders that come with entertaining guests and making first impressions, the third act of the film is an inward look at a relationship that is on the rocks.

We see a couple grapple with reality as it’s shaken by perception of their peers, and we’re just left with the fallout. However, there are still very warm and tender moments to be found in the chaos. Rogen and Wilde have excellent chemistry, and they give fantastic performances that are already being considered for the Oscars this coming winter. You can check out “The Invite” on HBO MAX right now!