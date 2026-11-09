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Adam Scott’s latest psychological horror film, “Hokum,” is now available on Hulu. The film serves as the latest horror project from the film studio NEON (“Longlegs,” “Cuckoo”), which has a track record for releasing “slow burn” horror akin to the studio A24.

Adam Scott leads in this quiet horror film centered around an Irish countryside inn, a witch, and stories of folklore.

The film follows Ohm Bauman (Scott), a bestselling author and alcoholic, who travels to an inn in Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes. At the inn, he is faced with a supernatural force that threatens his life, and his sanity.

This film had exceptionally creative elements, from the story to the cinematography, and the scares do not disappoint. Taking place in the Irish countryside allows this film to explore feelings of guilt and traumatic memories through elements of Irish folklore. The horror that haunts the honeymoon suite presents as a witch with chains; however, this is really a metaphor for how we process grief.

The cinematography could have been much more unique. The shots used in the movie, I felt, played it very safe as far as what angles and styles of shots they used, though it still leaves an air of suspense. The lingering still-shots of dark rooms and hallways give the film its eerie presence and leaves the viewer not only on the edge of their seats, but also squinting as if to catch a glimpse of a ghost or a witch.

The film’s exploration of guilt and character-focus makes for a much deeper story than I was expecting, which results in a more complex and emotionally rewarding story. The characters’ decisions in the film are ultimately a reflection of how they handle the sins of their past, and ultimately leaves the audience to ask themselves the same question, “How do we process grief?” The movie’s cinematography and story move you from one emotion to another. I highly recommend this film for Halloween, or even just for a general scary movie night. “Hokum” is now available on Hulu. Be sure to check it out with the lights off!