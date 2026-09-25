MEDIA SPOTLIGHT: Practical Magic 2 Puts a Spell on Viewers

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“Practical Magic 2”, the sequel to the 1998 autumnal classic, rode into theaters via

broomstick a few weeks ago and has put a spell on its viewers. “Practical Magic 2” marks the first

time since the original film that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have shared the screen. This is

also director Susanne Bier’s second time working with Sandra Bullock since the Netflix original

film, “Birdbox”.

The Owens family is back, and may have found a way to break the curse that has tortured

their family since the first Owens witch. However, Kylie Owens (Joey King) has taken the burden

of reversing the curse upon herself to save the man she loves. It’s up to Sally (Sandra Bullock) and

Gillian (Nicole Kidman) to find Kylie and break the curse before anyone meets an untimely fate.

“Practical Magic 2” shines like a candle in the evening. From the performances to the art

design, the film adds some whimsy to a world in desperate need of it.

The film keeps its original location, in Maine with the same lighthouse, but also broadens

the world of the franchise by sending the Owens to Europe in search of someone who can help

break the curse.

Along with new locations, the film introduces a new character, portrayed by Lee Pace, who

sheds some light on the unfamiliar magic the family must face on their adventures. Pace’s

performance is fantastic as always, but the absolute best performances in the film come from Joey

King and Maisie Williams, who play Sally Owens’ daughters Antonia and Kylie respectively.

Although the film was enjoyable, it did have a few downsides. There were times where it

felt like the script wasn’t fully developed, or maybe the plot wasn’t fully established, that caused a

lull in the story. Moments of high stakes adventure would ultimately suffer this as the movie

would slow the pacing down for establishment purposes, or add some humor to a dark moment.

Altogether, “Practical Magic 2” falls just short of its predecessor’s charm, and warmth; the

movie however, still has plenty to offer of its own and manages to do so with a good story and

fantastic performances. While it did have its flaws, this proved to be a refreshingly cozy film.

“Practical Magic 2” is now in theaters.