New Editor on the Block – Elly Stone

Madison Starks and Elly Stone at the Arka Tech 100 Year Celebration

PHOTO | Submitted

My name is Elly Stone, an emergency management major and journalism minor from Prairie Grove, Arkansas.  I’m a junior heading into my senior year.

When I came to Tech, I was undeclared and clueless.  To find some direction, I took intro courses in a variety of subject areas.

One of those courses I took was in journalism and I loved it.  I got involved and found that not only did I like it, but I was good at it.

I have high hopes for The Arka Tech and my time as co-editor. I want this paper to be one that every student on campus is reading.

I want to grow our presence on campus.

I know that every editor here has added things to improve it and make it their own and I hope to do the same.

Not only do I hope for the paper to grow, but I hope for students’ involvement with the paper to grow.

I want to encourage all participation, regardless of a student’s major or previous experience writing.

I am excited for this opportunity to be a co-editor for The Arka Tech.  Madison Starks and I will do our best to serve Tech well.

