New Editor on the Block – Madison Starks

Hi, I am Madison Starks! I am a junior, majoring in English and minoring in journalism. I am also the incoming co-editor of The Arka Tech.

I hope to continue the esteemed legacy of the newspaper, and continue pushing it forward like the editors that have led before us.

First, I want to thank Tommy Mumert for his support and consideration of the two of us for this position. I would not be where I am today in the journalism field without his guidance and belief in me and my abilities.

I would also like to thank Tara Espinoza and Johnan Mitchell for their help and encouragement for the last three weeks.

As a co-editor, I am eager to engage the students at our university. I want them to be interested, engaged and excited while reading our paper.

My goal for this paper is to tell the whole truth to the students at Tech. As an editor, I am aiming for complete honesty and trust within our student body.

I am excited for this opportunity and eager to get started working with the amazing Arka Tech staff and my co-editor, Elly Stone. It is going to be a great year!