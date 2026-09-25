NEW FACULTY SPOTLIGHT: Dr. Kaethe Hoehling

Photo Credit: Submitted

The Arka Tech extends a warm welcome to Dr. Kaethe Hoehling, the new assistant professor of counseling and rehabilitation science.

Dr. Hoehling earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee. After this, she earned her master’s degree in clinical counseling from Henderson State University here in Arkansas. Finally, she earned her doctorate in counselor education and supervision from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

Dr. Hoehling had a colorful upbringing. She was raised in several different countries, which she explained helped her later in life. She was especially grateful for her time spent in Ecuador, and she even won a Spanish spelling bee in junior high. She stated that learning Spanish was also a benefit in her career, as she “sometimes counsels clients in Spanish.”

“I love that there is now a graduate program in the Arkansas River Valley related to counseling and rehab science! I love the blend of the rigor and approachability of the program,” said Hoehling. This graduate program received state approval in January 2024 and was an exciting addition to the many opportunities at ATU.

This semester, Dr. Hoehling will teach three classes: Advanced Case Management Strategies for Counseling, Ethical and Professional Development, and Theories and Techniques of Group Counseling.

Hoehling expressed her goals, saying, “I want students to come away from class with me with the feeling that they have some skills and strategies they can put to use in their future professional endeavors, and that they will always have me in their corner!”