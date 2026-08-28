NEW FACULTY SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Rainey

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The Arka Tech extends a warm welcome to new professor Hunter Rainey. Rainey is the newest professor in the Communication and Media Studies department, with this being her first semester teaching on campus.

While it may be her first semester of teaching, it certainly is not her first semester experiencing Arkansas Tech University. Growing up in and around Russellville, Rainey is no stranger to ATU. She earned two bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Communication, along with a minor in Social Media and a certificate in Public Relations. After graduating from ATU, she earned her master’s degree in Strategic Communication with an emphasis on Social Media Management from Arkansas State University.

Along with her educational background, Rainey also has real-world experience in social media. She has amassed over half a million followers across multiple social media platforms. She has collaborated with many brands such as Toyota, Boot Barn, Wrangler, Ariat, Redken, Allegiant Airlines, Spotify, Walmart, Hasbro, Raising Cane’s, Celsius, Too Faced Cosmetics, and others.

Additionally, she has collaborated with celebrities in the country music sphere. Some artists include Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, and Carrie Underwood.

The success that Professor Rainey has developed through social media is both impressive and useful for students who are interested in learning about social media and digital content creation. Her love for the area of study originated in one of Dr. Jay Hudkins’ classes during her freshman year here at ATU.

Regarding how she joined the Department of Communication and Media Studies, she said: “Dr.Hudkins had called me into his office after I gave a speech in his class. I was scared I was going to be in trouble, but he actually invited me to join the department and expressed how well he thought I would do here.”

After joining, Rainey fell in love with the department and the campus. The day that Rainey completed her master’s degree, she experienced what some would call fate: An opening for the position she currently holds was posted. When asked how this made her feel, she said: “It felt like the perfect fit; I have always loved ATU.”

Professor Rainey is teaching Trends in Digital Content, Public Speaking, and Graphic Communication this semester as she settles into her new position. When asked what takeaway she wants students to have from her teaching, she said: “I want to make an impact on students overall, to be the impact the department has had on me, and spread my knowledge of social media.”