New Student Union Impresses Students

Photo Credits: Nikki Victory

The Ferguson Student Union had its grand opening on March 18, 12 years after former ATU President Dr. Robin Bowen pitched the idea while being considered for the position in 2014.

The 69,990-square foot facility is named after Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson. Jimmy Ferguson served on the student affairs staff from 1975-1994. He was elected president of the Arkansas College Personnel Association in 1982, served as chairman of the board of directors for the National Association for Campus Activities, and received an appointment from Gov. Bill Clinton on the Arkansas Governor’s Advisory Council on Volunteerism.

The Ferguson Student Union includes a workout area, meeting spaces, study spaces, basketball courts, and more. Six weeks later, how are students feeling about the newest building on campus?

“The overall atmosphere of the student union is fantastic. I love that there is finally a place where students can thrive and have fun,” said Fernando Flores, a senior agriculture business major from Clarksville, Arkansas.

“If you take a moment and look around at students in the Ferguson Student Union, you will see all the different goals and passions each student has. You will see students at the gym creating healthy lifestyles. You will see students studying to succeed in their academic goals. You will see students working to make sure the building is operational and welcoming. You will also see students socializing in a space that was specifically created to promote bonding and engagement.

“I want to shout out all the student workers that operate the Ferguson Student Union. Their hard work maintains the building operations and creates the welcoming atmosphere that all students need. Campus Recreation and Campus Life student workers are critical pieces in making our new Student Union great.”

“My general thoughts on the new union are that I’m very impressed with how it looks,” said Mya Williams, a freshman from Rogers, Arkansas, double majoring in digital marketing and business administration. “From the outside it looks very business oriented, but whenever you walk in everyone is having a great time and/or doing activities.”

Senior Briceyda Garcia has both similar and different things she likes about the new union.

“I like that it’s right near the main entrance. It’s easy to get there and with how big it is – you really can’t miss it,” said Garcia, a psychology and sociology major from Hot Springs, Arkansas. “The parking for it is also a positive. I also like how big it is and how many activities it offers us.”

“I enjoyed that all the supporters and sponsors of the new student union thought of this space as our campus living room,” said Flores. “The student union is an opportunity for all students to come together, to better each other, and to create a better future for their RSOs, academic life, and personal life. I believe that the Ferguson Student Union is a great step for our campus to embrace comradery and healthy lifestyles.”