Out of the Darkness, Into the Light

Tech will host its 2023 Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk on April 15. The event has been active since 2014 and has raised $115,00 throughout the years for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Tech’s involvement started as a project of Tonya Oates,” Kristy Davis, wellness center director, said. “She approached us and asked if we would like to join her in the walk, and since then, I’ve been co-chairing the event, and we have always held it on campus in hopes of reaching the student body and the community.”

The newest research shows that 1 in 3 students meet the criteria to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder and that suicide is the second leading cause of death among college-age individuals.

“This academic year so far, there have been 429 students who reached out to our counseling services and 195 who have seen our nurse practitioners on campus for assistance with mental health,” Davis said.

Health and Wellness host many events and offers students various resources. Some of their newest programs include peer health advocates, fitness groups and support groups.

“We want students to know they are not alone in their struggles and that resources are available,” Davis said. “I encourage everyone to attend the event and give their support.”

For more information about Health and Wellness Center and what’s available, visit their website at www.atu.edu/hwc or their social media accounts.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available; call the suicide hotline at 988 to speak with a trained counselor. You are not alone.