Quick and Cozy: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies in Five Steps

Photo Credit: Aubrey Pham

Do you love all things pumpkin spice? Or find yourself craving a late-night sweet treat in your dorm? This quick and affordable recipe for Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies is perfect for fall and requires only four simple ingredients.

The best part? Everything can be picked up at your local grocery store for 11 dollars, and the mess-free process makes it easy to whip them up right in your dorm’s kitchen. The first batch is ready in just 30 minutes!

What You’ll Need

1 can of Pumpkin Puree: For these delicious cookies you’ll want to use 100% pumpkin- Make sure it is the puree and not pumpkin pie filling.

1 box of Spice Cake Mix: Most of the flavor will come from this. However, if you’d like to tone down the pumpkin taste, yellow cake mix makes an easy substitution.

½ Cup of Vegetable Oil: This is the key to getting the perfect texture. The oil helps the cookies stay fluffy but also chewy.

16 oz bag of Chocolate Chips: This adds a sweet side to the cookies. Make sure there is plenty in each scoop. Other options like dark chocolate, caramel, or white chocolate chips could add a different spin to the traditional recipe.

Making the Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit. Grab a pan and set aside until the mix is finished. Mix the pumpkin puree, cake mix, vegetable oil, and chocolate chips in a large bowl or stand mixer. Make sure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed- you don’t want any crunch from the cake mix in your cookies! Next, use a large spoon or cookie scoop to get batter out of the bowl and place on pan about 2 inches apart. Finally, bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes. When done, let the cookies sit for about 2 minutes to cool off before eating!

Questions about the Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

How do I store them?

These cookies will be stored best in a ziploc bag or container in room temperature. For more firm chocolate chips, place the Ziploc bag or container in the fridge.

Can I make them without chocolate chips?

Of course! The chocolate chips add a sweet side and different texture, but without them you still have tender, delicious, pumpkin cookies!

Can I freeze the cookies?

You can, but keep in mind that they might not taste as well thawed compared to when they’re fresh as they are a moist cookie.

The ingredients are affordable, the steps are simple, and the cookies make a delicious fall treat for this time of year. Try the recipe today!