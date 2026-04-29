Sea What SPECTRUM Has in Shore: 2026 Pride Walk

Photo Credits: Audrey Haley

The Pride Walk is an annual celebration hosted by SPECTRUM. On April 17, the event was held at the Hindsman Belltower. Several students, along with staff and non-profit organizations, gathered for the “Under the Sea” themed event.

One of the student organizations in attendance was the Student Activities Board where Kylie Kelly, a junior business management major from Russellville, AR, and Abigail Neal, a junior psychology and sociology major from Dover, AR, handed out free SAB swag.

Another table featured at the event was the Free Mom Hugs booth run by Stephanie Swatzel. Free Mom Hugs is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by a Christian mother of a queer child who sought to bring empowerment to the queer community. The organization “strives to be fully affirming and to model acceptance, kindness, and empathy to create a sense of belonging.” This booth had free goodies to hand out, such as flags, bracelets, pins, and bubbles.

Another non-profit in attendance was InTRANSitive. This organization was founded in March 2017. They focus on “building, connecting, and sustaining.” The booth offered contraceptives, lubricants, Narcan, stickers, resource packets, and more.

The event started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. Attendees had the opportunity to dress up, visit the numerous tables available, walk in the official Pride Walk, and mingle at the Bell Tower.

Those interested in the organizations mentioned can learn more below:

For information on SAB visit www.atu.edu/sab

For information on Free Mom Hugs visit info@freemomhugs.org

For information on inTRANSitive visit www.intransitive.org