SGA Addresses Poorly Placed Park Benches, Parking Safety Concerns

On Oct. 16, 2024, SGA met and discussed the newly placed benches around campus, some recurring issues about unsafe parking, and Chartwells.

The benches, located around Caraway and Williamson, are on concrete plots that aren’t connected to sidewalks. Because of this, concerns were raised about people with accessibility issues having trouble reaching them.

Afterwards, a safety issue was mentioned about parking by the sand volleyball court near Jones residence hall. Since the beginning of the semester, the parking lines have been continuously fading, which has led to door dings and unsafe parking.

Another parking issue has been about residents of the Commons parking in the fire lanes. During the free parking hours, less tickets are being issued and people have been parking in the painted red zones.

Employees with red parking tags have also been reportedly parking in the brown parking spaces of Caraway Hall. Construction cones have been blocking areas of the Caraway parking lot, with no visible construction for days.

In terms of potholes, the knee-deep hole by the softball and tennis fields is still unaddressed after it was reported as a problem last week. Because of this, people have continued to trip and get hurt.

The meeting with the Chartwells group for Friday, Oct. 18 was rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. It is now set to be on Friday Oct. 25.