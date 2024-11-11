SGA: ATU Considers Extending Fall Break, Allocates $3 Million to Witherspoon and Techionary

Photo | Madelyn Wheat

An extended Thanksgiving Break is being considered for students at ATU. Dr. Santos, vice president of academic affairs, spoke about this possibility during the SGA meeting on November 6, 2024.

The break would now be five days, potentially starting Fall of 2025. This proposal would have it start Monday, Nov 24 and end on Friday the 28. The extra instructional days will be added onto the end of the Fall semester, pushing back finals. They would start on Monday, Dec. 8th, and end on the 12th.

The only issues members of SGA had with this were graduation starting the last day of finals, and accessibility with meal plans for the students staying on campus over the break. Dr. Santos said these issues will be ironed out before this plan is enacted.

Meanwhile, the board of trustees awarded a combined 3 million dollars to Witherspoon and the Techionary building. Upgrades and repairs to the Techionary building will start in the summer of 2025. This includes renovations to the outside and roof. For Witherspoon, there will be soundproofing for the music rooms, and a new curtain for the auditorium.