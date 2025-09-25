SGA Discusses Expansion, Enrollment, and Engagement

Photo Credits: Submitted

Student participation is the focus of the Student Government Association as the campus continues to entertain packed events. Tailgates this season have yielded huge crowds. Due to this, there will be more room, distinct sections, and more engaging booths to enhance the party atmosphere.

Enrollment for the arts is up this year and enrollment for music majors was up by six percent. Facilities upgrades are still upcoming. Finishing touches still need to be completed for the Witherspoon Hall renovation on the second floor and signage improvements are in the works for the Baswell parking lot.

Pickleball remains the sport of choice among students. The Family Day pickleball tournament will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, and the season will be extended through the middle of October. A postseason co-ed tournament is also in the works. Looking ahead, the Harlem Globetrotters will be on campus with their famed show on Jan. 21 and tickets will be sold prior to the event.

Giving back is also an initiative that campus groups are working on. Currently, the Phi Mu sorority is hosting a hygiene drive for the Boys and Girls Club. Students will receive one service hour for every four full-sized items donated. Items needed most are shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and deodorant. Phi Mu encourages students to donate items in small amounts, which contributes to change for local families. Interested parties can stop by the collection tables set up on campus or contact the members directly.

SGA meetings are held every Wednesday at noon in Doc Bryan 242 and are open to the public. For more information regarding SGA contact President Carson Smith at csmith209@atu.edu.