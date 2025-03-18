SGA Presents Dr. Nichols with Proclamation, Addresses Soda Machine Misconceptions along with Housing Price Increases

Photo Credit | Madelyn Wheat

In this update:

Meeting Notes from March 12:

Dr. Keegan Nichols presented with a proclamation

Dr. Nichols attended her last SGA meeting as Vice President of Student Affairs on March 12 and was bestowed a tearful proclamation from Elli White, president of SGA.

The proclamation thanked Dr. Nichols for her years of service providing SGA opportunities, supporting student-focused initiatives, and advocating for student voices.

Elli White (Left) and Dr. Keegan Nichols (Right) with the proclamation from SGA.

The proclamation concluded with “The Arkansas Tech University Student Government Association formally thanks Dr. Keegan Nichols for her years of outstanding service and wishes her and her family the very best in future endeavors.”

After the proclamation was presented the meeting was adjourned and a small gathering was held with guests and snacks to celebrate Dr. Nichols.

During her advisor’s report, Dr. Nichols said “I am so blessed to have advised SGA over the years. I think about all the work that you have accomplished from helping with the student union to also helping with the downsize of it. Your voice is so strong on campus and the way you go about it is absolutely incredible.”

Air Conditioning on Campus

With the weather transitioning from winter to spring, some residence halls have yet to be switched to air conditioning. This is due to the two pipe Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems used in some residence halls.

The two-pipe system only allows heating or cooling to take place at one time, and takes three days to fully switch from one mode to the other.

According to the Department of Reslife, the HVAC systems will be switched to air conditioning after the weather is consistently above 30 degrees during the morning/night.

The heating is predicted to switch to cooling after spring break as temperatures rise.

Pepsi Spire Soda Machine

A complaint was expressed on YikYak (a pseudo-anonymous social media app) blaming SGA for the increase in tuition price related to the alleged purchase of a Pepsi Spire machine.

However, despite the controversy, none of these allegations are true.

The original complaint that sparked the confusion and controversy from Yik-Yak.

It was explained in this meeting the SGA not only lacks the authority to make purchases on behalf of the university or raise any fees, but the Pepsi Spire is at no cost to ATU.

Kevin Solomon, Dean of Student Engagement explained “We’ve seen other schools with the Freestyle (Coca-Cola version), and have gotten complaints for lack of diet drink options… Yes they are trying to get one of those machines in Baz-Tech for the rest of the year, but it doesn’t cost us anything. Where that (speculation) went crazy, we have absolutely no idea.”

The Pespi Spire Soda Machine (acquired from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pepsi_Spire)

White said “We just want to clear things up. SGA has never had the power to approve new fees or marketing campaigns.”

New Pickle Ball Court Fencing

The two pickleball courts located by Jones residence hall are getting an update. Fencing on the endline of the courts will be placed to help keep the balls from rolling away.

The fences will be painted after it is consistently 50 degrees in the evenings to prevent paint from chipping due to inadequate application conditions.

Meeting Notes from March 5:

February’s Senator of the Month Announced

Carly Mitchell was deemed February’s Senator of the Month by the Student Government Association at the weekly meeting on March 5, 2025.

When Mitchell was asked for comment on her accomplishment she said “I think everyone on SGA can make an impact. I’m thankful.”

Bill 115 was introduced and unanimously approved, allowing Arda Gunyel to fill the spot of International Senator.

Future Developments, Housing Rate Increases, Student Union Workout Equipment

At the board of trustees meeting on February 28, it was announced there would be an average 2.84% housing rate increase for students staying on campus. This follows a recently approved 9% price increase and restructuring of the meal plan system.

UCA approved a 5% increase for their housing, while UALR has seen a 9% increase. The increase on this campus can be attributed to general maintenance.

“One: we have to upgrade the Wi-Fi. It’s not going to get cheaper… our electric bill, those numbers are through the roof. The state approved a 6% increase for all utilities. We need different mattresses in the halls, the spring mattresses have got to go,” said Kevin Solomon, dean of student engagement.

This increase will come into effect during the fall 2025 school year.

Students will get a chance to try the new workout equipment for the Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson Student Union for two days in April. The equipment will be placed in the double gym of Hull Student Union.

As the weather gets warmer there will also be more scheduled tours for the student center under construction.

Constituent Concerns

Senators have seen red lights on water bottle fill stations in Doc Bryan, signaling filters need to be changed.

It was said that a street light has been flickering between Rothwell and Brown, as well as outside Caraway Hall.

Another concern was that for weeks there has been a light at the entrance of Hull Student Union flashing.

There have been issues with dinnerware being available to students during peak lunch hours, and food availability on the weekends.

Any comments or concerns can be sent to [email protected].