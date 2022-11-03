SGA Updates 11/03/2022

ATU SGA Logo

Concerns addressed: 

  • Need for cameras at Caraway
  • Fire ant hills around campus
  • Brown Elevator
  • Paine washers and dryers

Looking ahead: 

  • Green and Gold Giveback – Nov 5
  • First-Gen Celebration Week – Nov 7-11
  • Blood Drive – Now 15-17

Announcements: 

  • What do YOU want SGA to look like? Feel free to contact us with ideas and suggestions on how we can best serve the student body!
  • Have any concerns? Check out our Instagram to voice them! The official SGA Instagram is @atusga
  • If you are having accessibility issues, please let us know so we can get them addressed!
  • If you have food concerns, please contact me at ewhite20@atu.edu.
  • SGA meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend in person, please contact Vice President Stone at hstone7@atu.edu.

SGA is committed to uplifting the voices of students at ATU. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact me at ewhite20@atu.edu. Catch you next week!

