SGA Updates 11/03/2022

Concerns addressed:
- Need for cameras at Caraway
- Fire ant hills around campus
- Brown Elevator
- Paine washers and dryers
Looking ahead:
- Green and Gold Giveback – Nov 5
- First-Gen Celebration Week – Nov 7-11
- Blood Drive – Now 15-17
Announcements:
- What do YOU want SGA to look like? Feel free to contact us with ideas and suggestions on how we can best serve the student body!
- Have any concerns? Check out our Instagram to voice them! The official SGA Instagram is @atusga
- If you are having accessibility issues, please let us know so we can get them addressed!
- If you have food concerns, please contact me at ewhite20@atu.edu.
- SGA meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend in person, please contact Vice President Stone at hstone7@atu.edu.
SGA is committed to uplifting the voices of students at ATU. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact me at ewhite20@atu.edu. Catch you next week!