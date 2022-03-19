Shannon Lasey Feature

PHOTO | Tennyson Douglas

It was a chilly day in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27. It was about to get much hotter after a first-game loss in a doubleheader against East Central University.

In this game, sophomore pitcher Shannon Lacey would pitch a perfect game. This is a rare feat, with only six recorded in Tech softball history. Morgan Vaughn, in 2017 was the last Golden Sun to pitch this achievement against Southern Nazarene.

“I knew about the fifth inning that it was a good possibility that I was going to have a perfect game,” Lacey said.

Lacey has thrown a few no-hitters in her long career as a softball player, but this did not make her nervous. “I’m a little wild since I would normally walk at least one person, so that was probably the biggest thing. I didn’t walk anybody,” Lacey said.

Lasey’s softball journey started when she was young. “My parents put me in T-ball when I was really young, and I just never stopped.” She graduated from Pottsville and became a Golden Sun to continue her softball career.

“When you’re throwing, it feels like that’s what you’re supposed to do. Like, [a pitcher] doesn’t want to give up hits, and you don’t want to walk somebody. I feel like yes, it is a big deal… but at the same time… that’s what you’re expected to do,” Lacey said.

Softball Etiquette dictates that the team should never make it known that a pitcher is throwing a perfect game, and the team is stuck with that rule.

“We had a girl say it to another player earlier in the game, and they hit her and made her stop not to say it out loud,” Lacey said. Whether it made a difference or not is debatable, as the Golden Suns would go on to beat East Central 6-0.

Lacey is also a biochemistry student. Despite traveling a lot due to softball, she continues her studies. According to Lacey, the most challenging aspect is the labs, which are difficult to make up while she is on the road. She also misses some practice to attend labs.

She also holds a love for plants. Currently, a Pothos plant, a few cacti, and several succulents line Lasey’s windowsill in her dorm.

To follow Lacey and Tech Softball, follow softball on Instagram. Lacey also urges students to attend their games. “Come out to the games! We always appreciate the support.”