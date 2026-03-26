Photo Credits: Naomi Nichols

Professor West’s Camps, Conferences, and Events class hosted a campus resource showcase called Six Foot Tables of Success on Tuesday, March 3. Each student chose a campus resource to invite to the event. The groups that participated were Campus Recreation, Career Closet, Career Services, Public Safety, Ross Pendergraft Library, TRIO, and the Tutoring Center. All seven entities showed up with signs, swag items, and positive attitudes.

Campus Recreation’s mission is to “provide participation in a variety of sport, fitness, and recreational events that help stimulate student learning and personal development while enhancing the quality of life for Arkansas Tech University students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families.” This group is responsible for helping students get involved with intramural teams, sports clubs, group fitness, and local outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking. They want to ensure students can and will take active roles in personal wellness for healthy lifestyles, build behaviors that contribute to work-related skills, and demonstrate positive leadership skills.

The Career Closet, in partnership with Career Services, was launched by ATU students in the spring of 2025. Located in the Energy Center (Room 139), the Career Closet offers students access to gently used professional attire, such as suits, blouses, and slacks. All items are free to “rent” and cleaned by Parkway Cleaners after use.

ATU’s Career Services Center provides career counseling and guidance, programs, and resources to students and staff during and after their time at ATU. Their services help students choose majors, gain professional experience, and prepare for careers. These services include resume development, industry connections, and graduate school application assistance.

The Department of Public Safety employs Arkansas certified law enforcement officers who employ the community policing philosophy around campus. This philosophy’s main focus is to create positive interactions between officers, students, and staff. These officers enforce campus safety on a daily basis, but they offer many other services. Officers will provide safety escorts to students who don’t feel safe, they will jump start a car, and they work to keep parking organized and accessible.

The Ross Pendergraft Library is a three story “architectural beauty.” It opened in 1999 with state-of-the-art computer facilities at the time and floral-patterned furniture. Now, the library boasts a variety of stylish and comfortable seating, over 300 computers, study rooms, and an audio lab. Additionally, the library houses the Campus Support Center for any technological needs.

TRIO refers to federally funded programs on campus, like Student Support Services. Students eligible to participate in SSS include low-income or first-generation students and students with disabilities. The goal is to help students succeed in classes to earn a bachelor’s degree that leads to success in the workforce or additional education.

ATU’s Tutoring Center is found on the first floor of the library. Services offered include peer and online tutoring, group study sessions, and academic coaching. Students don’t have to struggle in a class to use these services. They are open to anyone who is interested.