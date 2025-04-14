“So Great Was The Slaughter:” Arkansas Conservationist Shares Insights on Latest Book with ATU Students

Photo Credit | Kaiba Ali

Dr. Buckley T. Foster, author of “So Great Was the Slaughter,” visited Arkansas Tech University on April 3 to share insights from his nearly decade-long journey of research and writing.

“It covers the death of market hunting, the birth of the modern sportsman, and the creation of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,” Dr. Foster said.

Published in March of this year, the book delves into the origin of early conservationist efforts in Arkansas. Moreover, it examines the history of the people whose positive and negative actions shaped Arkansas’ wildlife.

A display of the books and studies on local wildlife available at the Ross Pendergraft Library. Featured on the display are notes from the book’s publisher, The University of Alabama Press, and background information on Dr. Foster’s career.

Instead of focusing on anecdotes, the study organizes information and documents the pivotal events that led individuals to take action to protect early Arkansas wildlife.

“This is not a book filled with hunting and fishing stories, although I came across several excellent ones,” Dr. Foster said. “Instead, it is an academic study that tells the overall story about Arkansas wildlife destruction, the few who tried to stop it, and those who destroyed it.”

Dr. Foster’s journey into Arkansas conservation history began with an interest in the Big Lake Hunting Wars, a series of conflicts between local hunters and sport hunters. This initial focus would later inspire Dr. Foster to undertake an exploration of the broader context.

“I read an article by Lynn Morrow about the Big Lake Hunting Wars between market hunters and sportsmen,” Dr. Foster said. “As I dug deeper, I realized I had to research and write about the larger story before tackling the Big Lake War.”

For those interested in a detailed and nuanced understanding of Arkansas’ wildlife and early conservation, “So Great Was the Slaughter” provides both an academic study and an appreciation of the pioneers who laid the foundations for the state’s wildlife protection efforts.

Editor’s Note: This post is not sponsored; the link provided is merely for the reader’s convenience. The book can be purchased on Amazon and other locations.