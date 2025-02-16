Sophie Puckett Crowned as 69th Miss Tech

Photo Credit | Emily Tyler

Sophie Puckett was officially crowned the 69th Miss Tech at ATU’s Annual Beauty Pageant on February 7.

Sophie-Puckett being crowned by Miss Arkansas, Camille Cathey, and former Miss Tech, Kate Manuel.

Competing for the title were nine students consisting of Lilian Bolin, Taryn Kimberlin, Vivica Smith, Kenleigh Garner, Savannah Brown, Damris Castaneda, Savannah Grana Rodriguez, Sophie Puckett, and Jazmine Houston.

The event began with the director of Miss Tech, Dr. Jim Collins, calling each contestant up to be interviewed by last year’s Miss Tech, Kate Manuel.

Dr. Jim Collins hosting the pageant.

The questions covered topics ranging from social issues to personal struggles. Afterward, the contestants performed a personal showcase consisting of music and other talents.

Sophie Puckett tap dancing to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley.

While the contestants changed between sections, Dr. Collins told jokes and gave more information about the awards apart from the crown and portrait, which included a scholarship, free books and a red parking hangtag.

Miss Arkansas, Camille Cathey, with campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog

After the contestants had changed into their evening wear, Dr. Collins introduced the judges and called the contestants on-stage while explaining their majors and plans. When he was done, he made a few more jokes for the audience and Kate Manuel until he revealed Sophie Puckett as the winner of the 2025 69th Annual Miss Tech Pageant.

Savannah Brown of Rison was the first runner-up, followed by Jazmine Houston of Plainview, Kenleigh Garner of Hot Springs and Vivica Smith of Imboden.