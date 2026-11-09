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The Great American Conference (GAC) released their annual preseason rankings for both women’s and men’s basketball on Oct. 22.

These rankings have the Golden Suns positioned in sixth place. Harding was the near-unanimous number one in the preseason poll, as they received 10 out of 12 first-place votes. Second, third, and fourth are all located in Oklahoma, and right in front of the Golden Suns at number five are the Henderson State Reddies.

The Golden Suns have a lot of new faces, one of those being their new head coach, Daryl Fimple. Fimple played basketball at Arkansas Tech University (1993-1995), and most recently coached at North Little Rock High School (2005-2026) after a tenure at Lonoke (1999-2005). As a successful high school coach, Fimple’s teams have won over 650 games.

The Golden Suns have seven players returning from last year’s roster. This team, previously coached by Dave Wilbers, has had a lot of success in the GAC and consistently good rosters. Ari Gordon, a transfer from Oral Roberts University, is a notable name who joins this year’s team. Fimple also has brought in multiple players right out of high school, as well as several transfers from community colleges.

The Wonder Boys were placed eighth in the men’s preseason poll after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. The team lost three of their top scorers from last year, and a big chunk of the roster overall. David Elliott, Donyae May, Sam Bradford, and Kiran Oliver are some of the notable players from last year’s team who will not return.

Despite these departures, head coach Mark Downey was able to build a roster that could bring Wonder Boy basketball back to a winning staple. One of the better returners from last year is Aiden Underdown, who averaged a little over nine points per game. This year’s squad also brought in some transfers, including Khasen Robinson, who most recently played for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Another player to look out for on this team is going to be Mathiang Maker, who is from Melbourne, Australia. His brother, Mapur Maker, currently plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and these siblings have a family that is rich in basketball history.

The Golden Suns will begin their 2026-27 season on Nov. 9 against the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith at Tucker Coliseum. The Wonder Boys will start their year on the road in the GAC/MIAA Crossover Challenge on Nov. 13 against Missouri Southern.