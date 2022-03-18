Spring Into Symposiums

PHOTO | Anna Colby

Springtime is slowly beginning its descent into the River Valley. Dandelions bloom while students play Frisbee in the quad, using Hindsman Belltower as a reprieve from their studies. Spring is a special and unique time for Tech, and the first annual outdoor recreation symposium will add to the campus culture.

This free event is slated to take place on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature several seminars, lunches, and activities and events for students.

“We have people from the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and Arkansas Game and Fish [Commission]. There’s a ton of different people from a ton of different agencies related to outdoor rec.” Dr. Michael Bradley, associate professor of parks, recreation and hospitality, said.

The symposium will be split into two sessions, with discussions before and after lunch. Seminar discussions will be based on fishing, stream development, diversity and outdoor recreation.

The events and activities include archery, casting and a raffle for a cedar Adirondack chair. The proceeds will go towards student scholarships. The AGFC will also be doing a cooking seminar to prepare a small game from start to finish.

“[There will be] a lot of food, a lot of fun. All here at Williamson,” Bradley said with a smile.

There will also be a career fair, with many different organizations involved in outdoor recreation and hospitality readily available for students to talk to.

Bradley has taken the lead on this project. His idea for the symposium came from his previous school, Eastern Kentucky University. Despite COVID delaying his vision for almost four semesters, Bradley holds a lot of excitement about the event.

“I think it’s cool, and students got a lot out of it [at his previous school],” He said.

The Co-sponsor for the event is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, who will be offering closing remarks along with Bradley at the end of the event.

For more information, visit atu.edu/prha, or follow the college on Instagram at atu_prha.