St. Leo’s Goes to March for Life

Photo Credits: Manuel Desiderio



The Diocese of Little Rock celebrated a Mass for Life followed by the March for Life. The national March for Life began in 1974 on the one-year anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade. Since then, similar events have been held across the country. Today the March for Life has been a movement for many Christian denominations united in opposition against abortion.

For the Arkansas Tech community, St. Leo’s Catholic Parish Ministry continues its tradition of attending the Mass for Life and participating in the march. The Mass for Life was offered for all the children lost in the womb, especially those lost to abortion. The Catholic Church teaches that all human life should be respected and protected from conception to natural death – often expressed as “from the womb to the tomb.”

The March for Life in Little Rock was led by the Knights of Columbus Color Guard, followed by those in attendance. Many participants carried home-made signs as they marched toward the State Capitol. Upon arriving at the Capitol, attendees heard from guest speakers who addressed the importance of protecting unborn life.

The first speaker was Catherine Pressly Herring, an advocate against the use of abortion pills. Herring shared her story of how her ex-husband attempted to poison her multiple times with abortion pills while she was pregnant. Today she is a leading advocate against abortion and the use of abortion pills.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also a speaker at the March for Life, emphasizing the state’s commitment to protecting unborn life. She stated that Arkansas is to be the most pro-life state in the country. Although abortion is illegal in the state of Arkansas, concerns remain regarding abortion pills that can be bought online and shipped into the state. Not only do these pills cause health concerns for women, they also cause legal concerns, the speaker argued. The state of Arkansas has also made it its mission to be the first state to have a memorial to the unborn on State Capitol grounds.

Overall, the Mass for Life and the March for Life are movements that can give a voice to those in the womb, who cannot speak for themselves. The Catholic Church, along with many other Christian denominations, continue to pray for the end of abortion. Although Roe vs. Wade was overturned in 2022, abortion remains a topic of national debate, and the March for Life continues to advocate for the protection of unborn children.