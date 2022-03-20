STEM Is Alive at Tech

PHOTO | Anna Colby

On March 11, W.O. Young Building ballroom was filled with polite chatter and a nervous yet optimistic energy. Students wearing backpacks over neat collared shirts walked from booth to booth in loafers, exchanging firm handshakes with employers and hopeful glances with friends.

Thursday, March 11 was the day of the spring Arkansas Tech University STEM Career and Internship Fair.

Students and alumni from all walks of life–and all parts of STEM–flocked to meet with prospective employers from a wide variety of industries including engineering and construction, Internet and software, and transportation.

The fair, which took place from noon to 2:30 p.m., provided students with the opportunity to network with recruiters about full-time and part-time internship opportunities after graduation.

Employers visiting the fair included Acxiom, Benchmark Group, Bernhard, Lennox Industries, Pactiv Evergreen, and Consolidated Electrical Distributors.

Also present and seeking students beyond STEM fields was the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Prior to the fair, the event information listed on the site Handshake encouraged students to prepare a short introductory pitch and a few questions to ask each company of their interest.

Students were also encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes.

For more information about building connections, preparing for interviews, or for employment and internship opportunities, students can visit the Arkansas Tech career services website www.atu.edu/career.

Career services also offers resume critiques. Students can make an appointment by calling (479) 968-0278 or by making an appointment through Handshake.