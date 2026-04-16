Stretch and Sip: SAB Hosts Brew and Balance Event

Photo Credits: Audrey Haley

An event titled “Brew and Balance” was hosted by the Student Activities Board on April 2 at the Ferguson Student Union. The event was originally planned to be held in Mullens Plaza. However, due to the chance of rain, it was moved into the Bibler Event Center. The change of location did not put a damper on the vent.

Hannah Butler, a yoga instructor for JB Wellness, held two thirty-minute sessions for all to join. There was a large turnout of students who gathered to enjoy the event.

Natural State Coffee Roasters provided a plethora of free coffee beverages for students at the event. Some of their most popular drinks, such as Pink Starburst and The Scarecrow, were enjoyed by attendees.

Other than yoga and coffee, the event offered a Zen garden station where students could create their own miniature gardens to take back home with them.

Some of the Student Activity Board Members made comments regarding the event. One example being Baylee Fisher, a sophomore bio medical major from Casa, AR. Fisher said, “It’s been a nice, chill event compared to some of our other events,” highlighting the relaxing theme of the event.

Executive Board Member Abiasai Martinez, a sophomore nursing and psychology major from Russellville, AR, said “Who can ever go wrong with a little bit of yoga, and a little bit of coffee. It’s a great way to destress before finals.”

As finals near closer, students continue to prepare not only by relaxing but by continuing with their studies as they participate in events across campus.

Those interested can learn more about SAB and future events through their Instagram @atu_sab or online at https://www.atu.edu/sab/. Questions can be directed to their email at sab@atu.edu.