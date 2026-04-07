Student Government This Year: What’s Been Done and What’s Next

Photo Credits: Submitted

Pictured (Left to Right): Diana Jimenez Cruz, Carley Mitchell, Morgen Burgess, Carson Smith, Fernando Flores, Courtney Mayberry, Bethani Walter

For many, the Student Government Association is an organization they’ve heard a lot about but have never known exactly what they do. Outside of hosting many events and initiatives for campus, SGA plays a large role in many of the decisions made for the university.

For SGA President Carson Smith, a senior from Russellville, Arkansas, majoring in finance, this year has been focused on both milestones and finding ways to get more students involved.

“The greatest achievement of our board was the opening of the Ferguson Student Union,” Smith said. “That was a monumental moment in ATU history, and we were incredibly fortunate to play a role in it. “

Smith said that while the new student union is one of the most obvious accomplishments, SGA’s work this year has been much greater than just one project. Throughout the year, the organization has worked to improve student experience through events like its annual Leadership Conference and by offering more opportunities for students to get involved on campus.

As his term comes to an end, Smith said one of his main goals is to increase student engagement, especially in upcoming SGA elections.

“While we have already had hundreds of students involved in different ways, we want to reach as many students as possible because every voice matters,” he said.

Looking ahead, Smith said he hopes SGA continues to grow its role on campus and remain involved in major university initiatives.

“I hope SGA continues to be a strong advocate for students, just as it is now,” he said. “I want SGA to remain an organization that not only represents students, but also helps shape the future of Arkansas Tech.”

He also emphasized the importance of students understanding the role they can play in campus decisions.

“I wish more students understood how much their voice matters in university decisions,” Smith said. “In many decisions that affect student life, our input is a part of the process.”

While Smith focuses more on the bigger picture of SGA’s work, the organization’s impact is also felt by the students involved in it.

For Shelby Hamerlinck, a junior tourism major from Greenbrier, Arkansas, that impact has been both personal and professional. As a senator at large who has been the past three years in SGA, Hamerlinck said her experience has shaped both her college career and her confidence.

Hamerlinck said she first became interested in SGA after hearing about it from a close friend.

“My best friend was in SGA and told me about all the cool things they got to do on campus,” she said. “I wanted to see for myself and try to make an impact.”

Since joining, she said her experience has been both rewarding and eye-opening.

“My experience has been great,” she said. “I have learned a lot about leadership and just how much SGA can do for our school.”

Over time, Hamerlinck said SGA helped her grow in ways she didn’t expect, especially when it came to confidence and finding her voice.

“As a freshman I would never say anything, just sit back and listen,” she said. “Now I am confident and know that my opinions matter to help the university.”

She said that growth is one of the main reasons she encourages other students to get involved with SGA.

“Growing your leadership skills in college is so important,” she said.

Beyond leadership, Hamerlinck said SGA also helped her build connections and prepare her for the future.

“I was able to make new friends and build connections with others,” she said. “I was also able to grow in my confidence. In my professional life, I was able to learn better leadership skills and feel more prepared for life after college.”

Students interested in getting involved or learning more about Student Government can follow SGA on Instagram @atusga for events, important dates, and resources. Students may also want to keep an eye out for information regarding elections for the fall 2026 semester.