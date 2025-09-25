Student Orgs Shine in September with Initiatives and Events

Photo Credit: Rose Gunther

On Sept. 18, numerous Resident Student Organizations hosted meetings. The evening provided a glimpse into the leadership, goals, and upcoming activities of four dynamic student groups: ATU FFA Alumni, FBLA Collegiate, the Emerging Leaders Society, and Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences (MANRRS).

ATU FFA Alumni: Building a Home for Ag Education Students

The ATU FFA Alumni chapter executive members met at 5 p.m. to discuss goals for the semester, set meeting dates, and brainstorm fundraising opportunities. Led by President Lauren Estlinbaum, the executive team includes Vice President Jonah Savell, Treasurer Gracie Lee, Reporter Haley Long, Sentinel Kaitlyn McGuire, and Historian Rose Gunther.

A central focus for the group this year is to create a welcoming space for agricultural education majors who may not currently have a specific organization they identify with. The organization plans to offer targeted events and resources while remaining open to all students who are interested in agriculture.

The chapter’s first general body meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. in Dean Hall and will feature a round of agriculture-themed Jeopardy. To stay updated or get involved, follow the group on Instagram at @atuffaalumni or contact their president at lmassey9@atu.edu.

Collegiate FBLA: Leadership, Service, and Professional Development

FBLA Collegiate (Future Business Leaders of America) convened at 6 p.m. to outline their plans for the year and introduce their newly elected officers: President Morgan Blamey, Vice President of Events Olivia Mosby, Vice President of Outreach Madison Mertens, and Secretary/Treasurer Wapiti Mefford.

Open to students of all majors, FBLA has an ambitious fall agenda. Their next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in Rothwell 211. Among the group’s community outreach efforts is a semester-long food drive for students at London Elementary, co-hosted with the Emerging Leaders Society.

In addition, FBLA will co-host a Free Headshot Event on Friday, Sept. 26 from 1-5 p.m. in Energy Center Room 137. Sponsored alongside the First-Generation Student Organization, ATU College of Business and Economic Development, Norman Career Services, and the Career Closet, the event offers students free professional headshots. No business attire is required, as the ATU Career Closet will have clothing available for checkout.

FBLA is also recruiting participants for the Stock Market Game, a national competition open to all students regardless of membership. For more information about membership, competitions, or committees, students can reach out to Advisor Olivia Johnson at ojohnson9@atu.edu or follow the chapter on Instagram at @atufbla.

Emerging Leaders Society: Students With Creative Leadership Development

At 7:30 p.m. the Emerging Leaders Society hosted a Brooklyn Nine-Nine themed puzzle event which aimed to strengthen leadership and teamwork skills. The interactive event challenged participants to solve clues and “crack the code” as a way of promoting real-world problem-solving abilities.

The group’s executive team includes President Skyla Eckhardt, Vice President Gannon Campbell, Secretary Lauren Kirkland, and Treasurer Shilo Reed.

One of the society’s ongoing initiatives this fall is co-sponsoring the London Elementary food drive, and the team welcomes collaboration from other RSOs across campus. Organizations or individuals interested in partnering should reach out via Instagram at @atu_els or by emailing EmergingLeadersSociety@arkansastechu.onmicrosoft.com.

ATU MANRRS: Promoting Professionalism in Agriculture

In addition to the meeting held on Sept. 18, students are encouraged to attend the Etiquette Dinner Presentation hosted by ATU MANRRS on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. in Dean Hall 104. The session will be led by Susan West and is open to all students interested in developing their professionalism and networking skills.

MANRRS provides support and leadership opportunities for underrepresented students in agriculture-related fields but welcomes anyone interested in its mission.

To get involved or learn more, students can contact the group at manrrs@atu.edu or follow along for updates on Instagram at @manrrs_atu.

Get Involved

These RSOs represent just a fraction of the vibrant campus life Arkansas Tech has to offer. Whether you are looking to develop leadership skills, serve the community, or simply find your niche, now is the perfect time to get involved.