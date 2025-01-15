Students Sign Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson Student Union

Photo Credit | Nikki Victory

Arkansas Tech University students had the opportunity to be a part of history as Tech builds its new Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson Student Union. The construction site, located in the middle of the Russellville Campus, was opened to students, faculty, and staff alike on January 13 and 14.

ATU community members were able to make their mark on a steel beam. This beam was crane-lifted onto the highest point of the New Ferguson Union and installed at 2 p.m. on January 14 with a ceremony and a word from President Dr. Russell Jones.

Numerous campus fraternities, sororities, ministries, and even departments came together to decorate the beam.

Construction of the Union is ongoing and is projected to be finished in 2026. The progress of this project can be followed through the live stream on the official ATU YouTube Channel.