Tech After Hours: Arkansas Tech Exclusive Discount at IHOP

Sponsored by IHOP

Need to fuel up during finals? Stop by IHOP between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. for 20% off your order. Must present a valid Arkansas Tech ID.

Offer valid at 401 East Harrell Dr, Russellville, AR.

Not valid with any other coupons, offers, or promotions. Valid for all Arkansas Tech University students, faculty, administrative staff, and employees. Must present a valid Arkansas Tech University ID. Valid at 401 East Harrell Dr, Russellville, AR location only. Some exclusive may apply. Offer valid for a limited time only.