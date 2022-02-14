Tech Hosts Cheer Clinics

Photo | Tara Espinoza

ATU spirit squads have hosted youth clinics for the children in the community in the fall and spring semesters. Each child revives a youth cheer shirt, and the team will perform a short dance and the ATU chant at halftime during a game with the squad. The clinic charges 30 dollars, and the money goes to help the team with travel fees and uniforms.

“I believe the best part of the clinic is getting to host younger kids in the community and share the sport we love with them. Seeing them dance and cheer with ATU spirit squads is always an uplifting and energetic memory,” Jasmine Bruce, head cheer coach, said.

The team will host two different clinics for children ages five to twelve and high schoolers. The event is open to all.

“My favorite part about working the cheer clinic is getting to interact with the kids. Being at the cheer clinic may be the only fun that the kids experience during the week. It is important to make every child feel special, and having the cheer clinic makes that possible,” Darby Dunn, cheerleader, said.

For more information or to register, go to www.atu.edu/spirit/forms.php.