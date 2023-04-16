Tennis Team Eyes Conference Championship

PHOTO | MARCOMM

The final week of the 2023 women’s tennis regular season has arrived, and it is the biggest week for the Arkansas Tech women’s tennis team as they eye a conference championship.

Over the course of the next five days, the Golden Suns, who are currently in first-place in the conference standings at 2-0, will play three Great American Conference matches with two on the road and the middle match at home.

The first of those matches is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, April 11 on the road at Harding. The Lady Bisons are 8-12 overall and a match back of Tech in the GAC standings at 2-1 in league play. That match is slated for a 2 p.m. start. It will also be the second time the two will have met this season with Tech winning the earlier match, which was not counted in the conference standings, 5-2.

Two days following the Harding match, the Golden Suns will be at home for their final home match of the season as they will take on Henderson State at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 out at the Chartwells Women’s Sports Complex. Like Harding, this will be the second time that the two have played one another with Tech narrowly winning 4-3 in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies are currently 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the GAC. They will have a match prior to playing Tech on Tuesday on the road at Southern Arkansas.

The final match of the week and of the regular season for Tech is a road contest at Southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday, April 15 starting at 2 p.m. It will be the first time this year that Tech and Southeastern will have played.

Southeastern is currently 4-11 overall and 1-1 in the GAC. Like Tech, they will have two matches played before they meet up with the Savage Storm playing SAU on the road on Wednesday and Harding at home on Friday.