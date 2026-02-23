The ArkaTech and Tech TV take on SEJC

Photo Credits: The ArkaTech

Pictured: (left-to-right) Alice Regalado, Nikki Victory, Kelsey Morris, Tommy Mumert, Manual Desiderio, Emily Tyler, Caden Houser

On Feb. 5-7, six students from The ArkaTech newspaper and Tech TV were invited to represent Arkansas Tech University at the 39th annual Southeast Journalism Conference (SEJC). Kelsey Morris, Nikki Victory, and Manuel Desiderio represented The ArkaTech, Caden Houser and Emily Tyler represented The ArkaTech and Tech TV, and Alice Regalado represented The ArkaTech’s podcast, The ArkaTech Introspect. The ArkaTech’s advisor, Tommy Mumert, attended the three-day event alongside the students.

The conference brings together students from colleges across the Southeast region to connect with other journalism students, faculty mentors, and industry professionals. Along with networking opportunities, the conference hosts pre-submitted competitions dubbed “The Best of the South,” as well as on-site competitions where students can showcase their reporting, design, photography, podcasting, and broadcasting skills. This year, SEJC was held at Georgia Highlands Community College.

Throughout the conference, attendees could attend sessions from professors and working journalists who shared advice and tips about entering the journalism field professionally. These sessions were designed to help students better understand the evolving media landscape and the skills needed to succeed in it. Topics included podcast production and promotion, feature journalism, the role of artificial intelligence in newsrooms, personal branding for journalists, and effective interviewing strategies. Students had opportunities to ask questions, learn about career paths, and gain insight into real-world newsroom experiences.

During the on-site competitions, two ATU students were recognized for their work. Junior Nikki Victory from Mayflower, AR received third place in the Infographic Design Competition and Junior Kelsey Morris from Alma, AR received honorable mention in the Feature Photography competition.

SEJC also featured keynote speakers who spoke to the attendees to share their experience in the world of journalism. The speakers were Victor Williams, widely known as the “Skateboarding Reporter,” Bert Wesley Huffman, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and President and CEO of Georgia Public Broadcasting. Both speakers encouraged students to persist in the journalism world, despite it being a difficult field.