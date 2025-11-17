Time Out For Tech Persists

Photo Credit: Submitted

Arkansas Tech University welcomed high school seniors and their families to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 28, for Time Out for Tech, the university’s biggest annual preview day that gives future students a firsthand look at learning and living at ATU.

The event kicked off with an opening session at 9:30 a.m. inside Tucker Coliseum and carried on until 3 p.m. Despite rainy weather, the excitement of the day proceeded thanks to quick adjustments from ATU staff, student leaders, and volunteers.

Originally planned for the Hindsman Bell Tower, the organizations and services fair and campus tours were moved inside Tucker Coliseum. The concourse was packed wall to wall with student organizations, academic departments, and campus services all showcasing what makes Tech such a connected community. Utilizing every inch of space, students and guests filled the hallways, exploring tables, meeting club members, and collecting small goodies along the way.

The academic fair, held from 10 a.m. to noon, gave students a closer look at their future majors and a chance to talk directly with professors. Throughout the day, visitors learned about ATU admissions, scholarships, housing, meal plans, and financial aid while getting a true feel for campus life.

Of course, no Tech event is complete without a few photo shoots with Jerry the Bulldog, ATU’s beloved campus ambassador, who was there to make sure everyone left with a smile.

Even with the rain, Time Out for Tech was a huge success, reminding everyone that the Wonder Boys and Golden Suns spirit shines bright no matter the weather.