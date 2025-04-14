Upcoming: First-Gen Offers Graduation Cap Decorating and Future Advice

Photo Credit | Nikki Victory

The First-Generation Student Organization is hosting “Cap-tivating Your Future” on April 23 at 6 p.m. in Doc Bryan 242. This event will provide seniors graduating in May 2025 with the materials, time, and space necessary to decorate their graduation caps.

The organization is collaborating with Norman Career Services to offer students more than just decorating supplies. Students of all ages and years are encouraged to attend to utilize the services provided.

While students decorate their caps, Norman Career Services will review résumés, cover letters, CVs, and other professional documents. There will be templates available along with feedback and suggestions. They will also give advice regarding interviewing, job searching, and setting up a LinkedIn profile.

The First-Gen stated that the purpose of this event was “to provide all students with the help necessary to prepare themselves for the career field, while also offering a fun opportunity for students’ creativity to flourish.”

For more information, contact the First-Gen organization through their Instagram page: @atufirstgenorg