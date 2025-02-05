UPDATED: SGA Discusses Details on Updated Meal Plan Proposal put forth by Chartwells Corporate

Photo Credit | Madelyn Wheat, Story Updated by Nikki Victory

*This story has been updated to correct outdated or incorrect information

Liaison for ATU and Chartwells, Tammy Rye, discussed potential upcoming changes, suggested by Chartwells Corporate, within Chambers cafeteria and Baz-Tech at the weekly SGA meeting on January 29. More information was discussed at the SGA meeting on February 5.

Chambers Cafeteria is getting refurbished with benches and chairs due to wear and tear that has accumulated since. The screens above meal serving areas will be replaced, and the bathrooms will also be renovated. The building was last renovated in 2013 for 6.7 million dollars.

In Baz-Tech, Jerry’s Grill is being remodeled and will showcase a new menu. All of these changes can be expected to occur in the months ahead.

Rye began introducing the next topic on her agenda by informing SGA members that the proposal was not finished. Rye brought options to the members, asking for feedback to create a final proposal. The final proposal will be taken to the Board of Trustees on February 28, 2025. Due to the proposal being unfinished, she suggested SGA members should not spread this information until a decision has been reached.

The plan Rye was given to discuss included a reduction in options of meal plans from fourteen to seven. This was simply a consolidation of meal plans based on student feedback and consumer behavior.

Based on previous years, the overall cost of meal plans is expected to increase. It was stated that the increase would not be greater than 9%. The increase follows a 9% increase from the previous year.

The DCB increase was suggested due to students adding DCB to their accounts throughout the semester. The new idea suggests adding it to the cost at the beginning of the semester. Yet, this was met with some concerns.

Allie Davis, Secretary of Culture and Belonging said, “I’m worried since we’re loading higher on the front-end people won’t be able to afford the same meal plan that they do now. We might be front-loading too much. That’s my main concern.”

Later, Rye mentioned that Chartwells wants to cut down on the number of meal trades, and availability to use them. Meal trades, as defined by ATU Residence Life, are “designed to offer convenience and variety by allowing you to use your daily meal swipe at other Chartwells locations other than the Dining Hall.” In layman’s terms, meal swipes can be used at the Chambers Cafeteria. Students will not be restricted in the amount of meal swipes a day. Meal trades are used at Baz-Tech and are being suggested to be limited to one per day.

Rye explained that ATU doesn’t make any money off of the meal trades students use. It is known that Chartwells Corporate does not lose money on meal trades, the status of Chartwells financial account at ATU is unknown.

SGA members were given options to choose from for the proposal. The first option for reducing the meal trades would be for students to only get one meal trade a day, without the use of it between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This option was later negotiated out of the conversation. The second option was to have one meal trade a day but have no time restrictions. The last option would be for students to keep both meal trades, but lose the ability to use them between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While SGA was staunchly against any of these options, they decided they would rather have one meal trade a day, with no time restrictions.

Members of SGA had strong opinions on this with Carson Smith, Secretary of Finance and Administration stating “I think it’s unfair for the increase in price to get less in terms of what we can use, especially after the semester we’ve had; it’s kind of insulting… It’s just really shocking in my opinion.”

Davis had an issue with this as well, and stated, “It is unacceptable for Baz to offer any less than what they are currently, with the state that they are in, but that’s my own opinion. With the cost of the meal plan to then say we’re going to block off the most popular lunchtimes in the day… it is downright unacceptable… it’s already below the quality of where it should be.”

At the SGA meeting on February 5, the final proposal was revealed. SGA received an email stating “Yes, please provide the update that at this time we are moving forward with 1 swipe per day and no restricted times on that swipe. Again, I want to thank you and SGA for your feedback as we go through this process.” These proposed changes will be presented to the board on February 28, 2025. If passed, the changes will be implemented next academic year.

President White commented about the email proposal saying “For me, this is not case closed.” She and the rest of the board members will continue to fight this proposal.

Other recent changes in Chambers include Pho being added to the Mongolian grill station, and biscuits and gravy now being served daily.

The Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson Student Union will be having tours with associate dean-level staff being the first to see it. SGA board members will be touring it on February 14, 2025.

The student center will be getting new workout equipment with suggestions from SGA. Then a campus-wide poll will be sent out for students to vote on what new equipment should be installed. A chain restaurant will be added to the new Student Union during completion as well.