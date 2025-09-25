Voter Registration Made Delicious at ‘Cookies and Ballots’ Event

Photo Credit: Submitted

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept.16, the Department of Civic Engagement hosted Cookies and Ballots, an event where students had the chance to become registered voters. There were four booths set up around campus, each one containing a sweet treat to grab eligible students’ attention.

The goal of this event was to get as many students as possible registered to vote. Political affiliation aside, voting is very important for many reasons. Practicing your citizenship right to have a say on who gets to run your town, state, and country is crucial and there are many ways to do so.

Megan Bell, the director of Student Engagement and First-Generation Success, made a statement about the day as a whole and what the students and volunteers learned from it.

“National Voter Registration Day is important because many students are first-time voters who may not know the steps or deadlines to get registered. The event provided nonpartisan information and resources to make sure every student gets registered, updates their information, and feels confident about participating in upcoming elections,” said Bell.

Not only did the volunteers speak to people that had never voted, but they also provided valuable insight for students that needed to update their information, or that were still unaware of the voting process.

“I would also like to thank all our volunteers; we had over 20 volunteers and without them it would not have been possible,” added Bell.

With over 100 students attending across the four booths set up, 50 students registered to vote for the first time and the other 50 updated their information.

For Arkansas voter registration information, go to https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter-information/voter-registration-information.