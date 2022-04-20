Web-Swing Review

It’s been 10 years and several more Spider-Man movies since “The Amazing Spider-Man” was released. It was much anticipated as it had been five years since the last movie had been released. The movie garnered over $750 million in the box office worldwide.

Although this movie didn’t make nearly as much as some of the succeeding Spider-man movies, I believe this movie deserves a chance. The first scene of the movie already catches your emotion as it features a little boy, who you later discover to be Peter Parker. It is mysterious and gloomy all the way up to the pouring rain. The audience is left with just as much information as small Peter Parker: nothing.

His parents leave the picture with no warning or explanation. The audience is immediately attached to Peter’s innocent and scared character as it transitions to his high school self. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man embodies a nerdy, yet confident, character that wears his heart on his sleeve.

He defends a kid that falls victim to a high school bully, and denies his pain when he returns home to his family. He displays his big heart and hero-like qualities early in the movie, but also demonstrates being restrained by his hate.

Unfortunately, Peter faces consequences for his hateful actions, and he has to learn how to realign his focus to serve others.

Another favorable aspect of the movie is the consistent comedic relief. Even in the serious moments, Peter’s reflexes for random objects and his sarcastic comments never fail to make the audience laugh. He confronts his enemies in laughable ways and humiliates them.

The movie even includes a silent fight scene to break up an intense moment with the lizard-villain.

Many critics and Spider-Man fans were not fans of Garfield’s Spider-Man. The main reason for the hate is the attachment viewers have for Toby Maquire’s Spider-Man, since many grew up watching his series of movies.

Another reason is that the story does not follow the comic books. Critics claim that the story was all over the place and went too many directions, when in reality the story was developed to be a more realistic representation and heartfelt plot.

Peter’s awkward conversation with his love interest, Gwen Stacey, and moments when he forgets to pick up his aunt or fulfill her grocery requests make for an accurate representation of a high school boy. These scenes are relatable to the audience and create a deeper personality for the character.

The unfolding relationship with Gwen and evolution of the villain are other aspects I admire with this movie. The development of the surrounding characters constructs a story with a deep and emotional meaning.

One thing that is favored whether people are fans of the movie or not are the intense fight scenes and swing scenes. As Peter understands more of his powers he tests them in more risky ways. When he learns to control his strength and web shooters he does flips off buildings and scales the skyscrapers. If anything, it is hard to deny that these scenes are impressive.

Garfield also should be praised for playing his role as a high school student at 28 years old. He did a great job portraying all the ups and downs that his character went through, and especially how a high school kid would respond to the situation.

Overall, this movie has several moving parts and includes many emotionally intensive scenes. The mystery of the plot is obvious from the very first scenes and unfolds in many unexpected ways. This movie is an emotional roller coaster that will have you tense and laughing at the same time. Each Spider-Man is likable for their unique reasons, so if you haven’t given it a chance it’s worth the watch.