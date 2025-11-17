What Colors Are Popping Up in Fall 2025 Fashion?

Photo Credit: Submitted

Fall is defined by warm colors: reds, oranges, yellows, and browns. We see this reflected in fall fashion, both on and off campus. National color trends for Fall 2025 include deep reds and purples, dark oranges and yellows, and warm browns. Around campus, students are wearing complementary greens and yellows, moody blues, rich browns and reds, and the college classic neutrals: beiges and creams.

Jewel-toned reds, such as wine and burgundy, have made their way to the forefront of national fall fashion this year. They are joined by rich purples like plum and eggplant. To brighten the palette, chili pepper red has become a favorite this season, a much more vibrant shade than we typically see in the fall.

The popularity of dark oranges and yellows is nothing new to fall fashion, which makes sense given their similarity to the changing leaves. Burnt orange has been a long-time fall favorite, primarily due to its association with pumpkins and other fall treats. Yellows get darker as the weather cools, shifting from summer’s bright pastels to fall’s gold and mustard tones.

Browns, especially the warmer shades, are seeing more wear this fall. Coffee shades such as mocha, roast, and espresso show up in monochromatic outfits with colorful accessories. Earthier tones like chestnut and umber are also popular, especially in cold-weather pieces like scarves and boots.

At Arkansas Tech University, green and yellow have some degree of popularity regardless of the season due to their status as the school colors. This fall, students are favoring darker versions of these colors such as mustard, sage, and evergreen.

Rich, autumn-inspired reds and browns are a popular choice for fall, wherever you are. Monochromatic outfits in chocolate and mocha tones are accented with burgundy and scarlet accessories.

Some shades of blue are seeing an increase in wear this fall as a softer alternative to black. Navy and slate blue are popular due to their dark color and resemblance to black and gray. Surprisingly, powder blue is also gaining traction across campus as a light shade that complements the darker reds and browns of fall fashion.

Of course, many college students prefer a neutral outfit in cream or beige with these colors as accessories. Luckily, fall is perfect weather for layering, so students can enjoy vividly colored cover-ups while keeping their neutral outfits.