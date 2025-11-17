What’s the Perfect Fall Activity for You?

Photo Credit: Submitted

Favorite color?

Orange or yellow Red or pink Green or blue Purple

Ideal fall weather?

Sunny and bright Cloudy and windy Crisp and cool Warm and breezy

Tastiest fall treat?

Candy corn Coffee cake Apple crisp Pumpkin muffin

Go-to fall outfit?

Flannel and jeans Oversized sweater and pajama pants Leggings and zip-up Dress and leggings

Favorite fall scent?

Pumpkin spice Vanilla Bonfire smoke Cinnamon

Perfect fall drink?

Pumpkin spice latte Cinnamon hot chocolate Apple cider Chai tea

Results:

Mostly A’s: Pumpkin Patch

You love the cheerful, seasonal energy of fall festivities! Your ideal fall activity mixes cute photos, sweet treats, and a playful spirit. A pumpkin patch with hayrides, photo opportunities, and pumpkin picking is a perfect way to spend your day!

Mostly B’s: Movies at Home

Your perfect activity is slow, warm, and full of comfort. You recharge best with warm treats and cozy blankets. Curling up with a baked good, steaming drink, and soft blanket to binge favorite movies is a dream come true!

Mostly C’s: Trail Hike

You feel most alive while exploring trails, crunching leaves, and soaking in the changing scenery. Your fall day needs to have fresh air and bright colors. Finding a new trail to admire the fall leaves while breathing in the crisp air is the best activity for you!

Mostly D’s: Coffee and Shopping

Your perfect activity blends style and creative inspiration for a fun fall day. You thrive in cozy shops with relaxed conversations. Sipping a warm drink while feeding your creative side with shopping is a great fall activity for you!