What’s the Perfect Fall Activity for You?

Photo Credit: Submitted
Favorite color?
- Orange or yellow
- Red or pink
- Green or blue
- Purple
Ideal fall weather?
- Sunny and bright
- Cloudy and windy
- Crisp and cool
- Warm and breezy
Tastiest fall treat?
- Candy corn
- Coffee cake
- Apple crisp
- Pumpkin muffin
Go-to fall outfit?
- Flannel and jeans
- Oversized sweater and pajama pants
- Leggings and zip-up
- Dress and leggings
Favorite fall scent?
- Pumpkin spice
- Vanilla
- Bonfire smoke
- Cinnamon
Perfect fall drink?
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Cinnamon hot chocolate
- Apple cider
- Chai tea
Results:
Mostly A’s: Pumpkin Patch
You love the cheerful, seasonal energy of fall festivities! Your ideal fall activity mixes cute photos, sweet treats, and a playful spirit. A pumpkin patch with hayrides, photo opportunities, and pumpkin picking is a perfect way to spend your day!
Mostly B’s: Movies at Home
Your perfect activity is slow, warm, and full of comfort. You recharge best with warm treats and cozy blankets. Curling up with a baked good, steaming drink, and soft blanket to binge favorite movies is a dream come true!
Mostly C’s: Trail Hike
You feel most alive while exploring trails, crunching leaves, and soaking in the changing scenery. Your fall day needs to have fresh air and bright colors. Finding a new trail to admire the fall leaves while breathing in the crisp air is the best activity for you!
Mostly D’s: Coffee and Shopping
Your perfect activity blends style and creative inspiration for a fun fall day. You thrive in cozy shops with relaxed conversations. Sipping a warm drink while feeding your creative side with shopping is a great fall activity for you!