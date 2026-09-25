COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Why Act Through Rotaract? Dr. Cass and the Importance of Community Service

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Rotary International is a 121-year-old civic organization with the motto “Service Above Self.” They are a non-political and non-religious organization to prevent bias and focus solely on their mission: service. They have carried out many large scale and even international service projects centered around polio vaccinations, accessible water, child literacy, and maternity health.

The Russellville area has three local chapters who work closely with River Valley Food for Kids. Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, Dr. Jeffery Cass, is a local Rotary president. On Sept. 22, in Rothwell 206, Dr. Cass spoke on the importance of Rotary and community service. He spoke about his own experiences in Rotary and how helping others not only improves the lives of those around you, but also your own. He mentioned a particularly moving event where he helped drop off donated books for local children. He said watching the children’s faces light up when they were given their books would have melted even the coldest of hearts.

Rotaract is a branch of Rotary directed towards young adults and college students that focuses on building leadership skills while taking action through community service. Arkansas Tech’s Rotaract club has served the community through book drives, food drives, volunteering at local nursing homes, and sponsoring Angel Tree children.

Arkansas Tech’s Rotaract Club is currently doing a book drive for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Book drop-boxes are located in various businesses across town including; the City Corp, Dog Ear Books, Kids Stuff, Kitchen Essentials, RAC, the Russellville Public Library, and the Train Depot. The boxes will be open for donation until Oct. 6, 2026.