Wonder Boys Basketball Falls Short of Comeback Against Southern Nazarene

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Devin Foster, #3

The Arkansas Tech men’s basketball team faced off against Southern Nazarene University on Feb. 5, barely falling short of their comeback efforts with a final score of 77-70.

The Wonder Boys struggled against the Crimson Storm during their first half. With a halftime score of 26-39, ATU would have to fight to overcome the gap and take the win.

While the second half was better for the Wonder Boys, the hole they dug during the first half was too deep to overcome. ATU managed to score more points than SNU during this half, scoring 44 compared to 38. Yet the Crimson Storm was able to hit their free throws and push the game barely out of reach for the Wonder Boys.

While most of the stats were similar for both teams, there were two that lost ATU their chances at a comeback. ATU had 14 turnovers, with SNU getting 14 points off those turnovers. SNU managed to get 14 fast break points, and ATU was only able to muster 5.

The Wonder Boys return to action on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. against Oklahoma Baptist University in Tucker Coliseum. There will also be a celebration for the 50th anniversary of Tucker Coliseum.