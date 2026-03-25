Wonder Boys Fall to Oklahoma Baptist in Overtime

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Connor Davis, #32

Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys came out for the 50th anniversary celebration of Tucker Coliseum and fell just short to the #10 ranked team, Oklahoma Baptist. On Feb. 7, ATU’s men’s basketball barely lost 66-64 in overtime.

The first half the Wonder Boys came out firing hot, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. This culminated in a 30-24 halftime lead.

That lead didn’t last very long, making way for a back-and-forth battle in the second half. The Bison made their adjustments, and their run came in the second half. They outscored the Wonder Boys, 34 points to 28 points in the second half, but ATU hung on and forced overtime to cause the potential upset.

With a score of 58-58 in overtime, the Bison made just a few more shots than the Wonder Boys. ATU put up a valiant effort and almost came up with quite possibly the biggest upset in division 2 basketball this season.

The Wonder Boys return to action in the final game of the three-game home stand on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. This is a rescheduled game due to the inclement weather that was all around Arkansas.