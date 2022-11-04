Wonder Boys Gaining Momentum at Season Close

PHOTO | Margarita Lopez

The Arkansas Tech football team has struggled this season but has fought hard amid trials. With only two games left in the season, the Wonder Boys will need to carry momentum from previous wins to see success.

Their home game on Oct. 29 against Southwestern Oklahoma set them in a position to do just that. Southwestern Oklahoma had a prominent leader in most of the game, with the Wonder Boys battling to close their losing gap. Jack Grissom, a senior from Eads, Tennessee, played a part in making a comeback with a touchdown that progressed the score to 21-16 in the third quarter.

To finish the game and add a highlight to the season, Jesus Zizumbo, a senior from Springdale, hit a game-winning field goal and set the Tech career record for field goals. Zumba has been a reliable kicker this season and the entirety of his football career at Tech.

Other players shaped this season include Devonte Dean, a West Memphis senior who has dominated in rush yards, while Grisson leads the team in passing yards. Joyrion Chase, a sophomore from Marion, leads in receiving yards, and Tyrus Fort, a senior from Rockwall, Texas, has stood out in tackles.

The Wonder Boys will take the field next at Northwestern Oklahoma on Nov. 5. Their final game of the season will be at Harding on Nov. 12.