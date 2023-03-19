Wonder Boys Golf

PHOTO | Daniel Gallegos

Through 36 holes, the Wonder Boys are just two strokes out of the top-10 and are within striking distance of chasing down a pair of ranked teams ahead of them on the leaderboard. As a team, the Wonder Boys saw improvement in their score from the opening round to the second, as they were seven strokes better in round two.

Leading the charge for the Wonder Boys on Monday was Jackson Cole. The Fayetteville native shot even par (70) in the opening round with three birdies, three bogeys, and 12 pars. Cole’s second round saw him birdie a pair of holes he made par on in round one but stumbled some on hole 13 with a double bogey. Cole would eventually finish the round at three-over (73).

His two-round 143-stroke total has him tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard. He is also just three strokes back from being in the top-five of the tournament.

Oscar Darlington, Shaun Jones, Landon Lawson, and Viktor Olund also competed for the Wonder Boys on Monday. Darlington, Jones and Olund all improved from round one to round two, while Lawson was consistent in his scores with a pair of 77s. Darlington had the biggest improvement from the opening round to the second round, as he went from 80 to 72.